YUSD Stablecoin One Day Volume Hits $268,911.60 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.45 million and $268,911.60 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00166074 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $262,405.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

