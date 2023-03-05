Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $238.36 Million

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $238.36 million and $6.42 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00423597 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.02 or 0.28632348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.

The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).

The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

