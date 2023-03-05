Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $52,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.