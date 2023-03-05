1,231 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

