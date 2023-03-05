First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after acquiring an additional 147,057 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,152,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 151,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

