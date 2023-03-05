Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $55,000 Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 5,533.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson cut their target price on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of PFBC opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

