Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Interface were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interface by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Interface Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.