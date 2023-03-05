Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 438.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE CMP opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Further Reading

