PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Position Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 3,817.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 26.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,207,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 199.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.78 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.