Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 721.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 125.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

