Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 977 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $480.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Articles

