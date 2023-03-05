Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $59,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.