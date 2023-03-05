Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $59,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

