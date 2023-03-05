Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.