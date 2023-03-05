News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 415.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 77.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

