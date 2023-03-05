Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $58,000 Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HNI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of HNI by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

HNI Stock Up 1.7 %

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $39.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.