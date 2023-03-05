Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $58,000 Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HNI were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HNI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $4,907,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of HNI by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HNI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI Co. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $39.54.
HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
