Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $61,000 Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 210.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

