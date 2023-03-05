Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,405 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.11.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.