Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $549.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

