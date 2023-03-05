Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 15,768 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,946 shares of company stock worth $610,700 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.71 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

