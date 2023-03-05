Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Titan International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan International Stock Performance
Shares of TWI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Insider Activity at Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.