Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Titan International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

