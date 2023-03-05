1,093 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.8 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.