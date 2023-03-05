Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $59,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 199,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473,422 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

PEB stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

