2,126 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,686,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,273. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

