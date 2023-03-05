Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 204.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period.

FFIE opened at $0.57 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

