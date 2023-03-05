Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 29.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.