Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $67,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,259,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 269,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.21 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.