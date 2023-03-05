Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $67,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AZZ were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 208.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 104.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AZZ by 108.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $42.32 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

