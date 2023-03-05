Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ePlus were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Trading Up 0.2 %

ePlus stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.