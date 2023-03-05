Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 77,491 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,491 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Brady worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,894,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

