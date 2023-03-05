Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

