Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 2,335.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.46% of Kura Oncology worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.