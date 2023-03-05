Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 49,039 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,039 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of Veradigm worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 239.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

