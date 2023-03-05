JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

