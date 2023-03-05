Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2,533.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,911 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

