Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $213.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE Company Profile

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

