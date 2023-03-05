Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 26,603 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arcos Dorados worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

