Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 25.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $42.98 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 171.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

