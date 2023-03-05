Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 460,063 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 117,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACI opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.