Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exelixis worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 48.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 36.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 19.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.