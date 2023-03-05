Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 462,678 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of DHT worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 24.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DHT by 1,306.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 613,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,480 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth $726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,372,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth $105,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $12.05 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

