Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Ashland worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ashland by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,637,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

