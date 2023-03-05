Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

NYSE:FICO opened at $705.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.53.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

