Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BankUnited worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $7,193,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.