Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

