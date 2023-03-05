Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 1.45% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 328.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 299,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCAA opened at $10.64 on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

