Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.24.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.92 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

