Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 641,004 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,004 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 878,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 518,613 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 490,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.40 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.