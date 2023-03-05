Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 21,996 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $100.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

