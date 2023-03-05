ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

