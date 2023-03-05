Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Inflection Point Acquisition worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth $980,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAX opened at $16.28 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

